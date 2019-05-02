We can’t all be with our moms on Mother’s Day, but we can still send them a gift to show we care. Check out these easy-to-ship options that will delight a mom who’s miles away — but close in spirit. (Order soon for best shipping rates.)

Penned and published in Seattle, This Life of Mine: A Legacy Journal ($13.50 at amazon.com), by Anne Phyfe Palmer, is a beautifully illustrated journal that gives Mom the chance to dive deep into the memories and experiences that make her life so unique. It includes questions, prompts and blank spaces to write and sketch, and will help you learn something new about the woman who helped you become the person you are today.

Skip the flowers for something that will last and grow. The compact Bloomscape Peperomia Ginny Plant with Pot ($35 at bloomscape.com) includes a hardy plant and a pot in five color choices. Not only is the plant pet-friendly, but it’s also low maintenance and easy to care for — just like you were as a child!

A fun take on the subscription box trend, local company Turntable Kitchen combines two of life’s joys — food and music — in its Pairings Box Gift Subscription ($25 for one month to $300 for 12 months at turntablekitchen.com). Each monthly shipment pairs a vinyl record with three original recipes and other goodies. Perfect for the adventurous foodie, the musically inclined or both!

Give mom the gift of glowing skin with Herbivore Botanicals’ Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil ($58 at herbivorebotanicals.com), the local superstar skincare brand’s latest release for dry, irritated skin. Boasting the wellness ingredient of the moment, CBD, the enhanced oil is all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free, for moms who want to be conscious of their eco-footprint.

Classy and classic (just like Mom), the Knack Spirits of Seattle Gift Set ($98 at knackshops.com), from the local gift experts, includes a sleek gold shaker and jigger set, as well as “The Canon Cocktail Book” from the lauded local bar.