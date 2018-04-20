Let out your inner comic-book nerd with Marvel gear and a trip to MoPOP.

Celebrate Saturday’s opening of the epic new “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit at MoPOP with some fun clothes and accessories featuring your favorites from the storied comic-book house.

“Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man” Variant Comic ($10 at MoPOP and shop.mopop.org). Read, then frame, this Spider-Man comic with a MoPOP-exclusive, Seattle-themed cover by local artist Jeffrey Veregge that features the Space Needle and Northwest Coast art themes.

Find it at the museum’s Marvel Pop-Up store, featuring more than 1,500 items, including T-shirts, action figures, and home accessories such as a Groot cheese board and Deadpool ice trays.

Funko Pop! Black Panther Collectibles ($7.30–$9.10 at amazon.com). Add some Wakanda power to your desk or bookshelf with “Black Panther” figures from the Everett-based company. The Marvel Pop-Up store at MoPOP will also have an array of Funko figures to round out your collection.

Marvel Thor and Hulk Geeki Tiki Two Pack ($30 at thinkgeek.com). Make summer sips a little more fun with a set of tiki mugs featuring the break-out duo of Thor and Hulk.

Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Phone Case ($27–$32.50 at redbubble.com). Channel Star-Lord — aka local-boy-turned-megastar Chris Pratt — with this clever phone case designed to look like his sentimental tie to Earth.

Marvel Strike Force (free to download with in-app purchases at marvelstrikeforce.com). Released last month, this game for your phone or tablet lets you create your own super-group of Marvel characters to battle against supervillains such as ultimate bad guy Thanos.