Plus, how to try a new flavored sparkling water for free and get $1 clothing.

Mariners BECU Value Games: Get select Bleacher or View Level seats for $15 or Main Level or Terrace Club seats for $30 for select weekday Mariners games this season. The next value games are May 1–3 against the Oakland Athletics. Find more details and the full schedule at atmlb.com/2JRlcEw.

Free Sparkling Ice Mountain: Try Nestle’s answer to La Croix for free with a coupon for an eight-pack of the new flavored sparkling water. Find the coupon at bit.ly/2vm3dmD.

Ikea Make Room For Nature Event: Get deals on warm-weather products, food specials and in-store workshops and activities at this even Saturday and Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get $25 off any $150 in-store purchase with coupon, as well as discounts on LED light bulbs, Ektorp sofas, Besta storage and cushion covers. The first 200 Ikea Family members in the door each day get special giveaways, and all members can scan their membership card for a chance to win a $100 Ikea gift card. Find the $25 off coupon and more event info here.

Buffalo Exchange Earth Day $1 Sale: Buffalo Exchange will offer a special selection of clothing and accessories for $1 at the used clothing store’s annual event on Saturday. The event is cash only and the pieces are expected to sell out quickly. Proceeds from the sale will go to 5 Gyres, which aims to curb ocean plastic pollution.