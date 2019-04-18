Upcoming specials, savings and deals in the Seattle area:

Mariners Value Games: Get select Bleacher or View Level seats for $15 Main Level or Terrace Club seats for $30 for Mariners games on April 25 (Texas Rangers), May 13 and 14 (Oakland Athletics), May 16 (Minnesota Twins), May 28 (Texas Rangers) and May 30 (Los Angeles Angels). More Value Games can be found at mlb.com. And note that April 26 is Fanny Pack Night. Just thought you’d want to know.

Nordstrom Spring Sale: Save up to 50% on brands such as Topshop, Madewell, BP., Nike and more at the spring clearance that runs through April 22. The sale includes items for women, men and kids, as well as home items, shoes, handbags and accessories. The event is in stores and at nordstrom.com.