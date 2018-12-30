Get organized in 2019 with locally printed notepads from Constellation & Co.

Take note! A new year means a new chance to get organized and Constellation & Co.’s Notepads are just the thing to help keep you on track.

Place these 5.5-by-7.75-inch pads beside your desk to keep a record of all your brilliant ideas, or next to the fridge to scribble down items for the grocery list.

Designed in a handful of bright hues, the notepads are letterpress-printed at Constellation’s charming home base — which functions as a combined shop and studio at the historic Fishermen’s Terminal.

Find a playful “From the Desk of” heading that best matches your organization — or disorganization, as the case may be — personality, such as “To Do List Slayer” or “Procrastinating Super Ninja.”

$8 at Constellation and Co. and constellationco.com