Looking for a low-key but elegant date night — or afternoon? Go caviar tasting at Seattle Caviar Co. on Eastlake.

The upscale and intimate retail shop offers tastings anytime during business hours, no reservation required. Caviar 101 includes six to eight tastes of premium caviar selections including non-sturgeon roe and Osetra caviar, right off the mother-of-pearl spoon.

Knowledgeable staff guides you through the experience, and you can add a glass of champagne for $10. Try Thursday night happy hour for $5 off, with amuse-bouche additions featuring caviar, truffles or foie gras.

Seattle Caviar Co. caviar is raised through sustainable means. The company supplies Rover’s Restaurant, the Four Seasons Hotel, Chef Thierry Rautureau — and you.

$40 for a Caviar 101 tasting ($50 with champagne; $5 off on Thursdays) during business hours. Learn more at caviar.com.