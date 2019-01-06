Simplify your routine with a single product that makes you feel put-together in an instant.

French Girl Le Lip Tint is a balm, tint and lipstick in one pocket-sized tube. Made in Seattle from organic, vegan, wildcrafted plant-based oils, butters and waxes, it glides on smooth for a natural pop of color. Coconut and jojoba oils and shea butter moisturize lips, while sheer, light-reflecting mica adds subtle sparkle. Rosemary leaf extract, peppermint oil and rosehip fruit oil invigorate with a delicious rose-mint scent.

Several color choices are available, lending instant glamour and serving as the only makeup you’ll need.

$18 at Follain (U District) and frenchgirlorganics.com