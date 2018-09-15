This made-by-hand kids line is fully customizable and built to last.

Kids are not one-size-fits-all. And neither is Adam and the Bear, an ethically made clothing line that makes custom kids’ wear accessible.

Each garment is made by hand in Bellevue, and most items can be custom-made at no additional charge to fit your child’s measurements. Adam and the Bear is part of a “slow fashion” movement based on quality, not quantity. These are durable clothes crafted using reinforcement techniques that extend the clothing’s lifespan and stand up to repeated washings and rough-and-tumble play.

Bright colors and playful designs make them instant classics, especially the boys’ stretch denim Moto Joggers (shown), featuring a comfy elastic waist, reinforced knee and soft French terry lining, and the Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie for fall.

Sizes XXS–XL (2 to 12) are available; contact the company directly for custom orders.

$15–$65 at adamandthebear.com