Local clothing-rental service Armoire opened its first boutique space — where clients can try on fashions in person rather than just scrolling through online photos — in Pioneer Square in June, and the company has already expanded, opening a second storefront on the Eastside this month.

At the boutiques, employees from the local startup will curate racks of clothes in your size and style to try on. Depending on your plan, you can then take home four or eight pieces at a time, swapping them for new styles whenever you’re ready.

Clothing rentals are a hot concept, and Armoire, founded by Ambika Singh, is growing among the crowded field by specifically targeting professional women, many of whom have children. The pieces are higher-end and span office, formal and casual wear. The company also carries local designers such as Oula, Sarah Alexandra, Zeraffa and A.Oei Studio.

Membership is $149 a month for four pieces at a time or $199 for eight pieces at a time. An eight-piece capsule wardrobe that can be kept for one month is $149.

The Eastside boutique is located at 2245 Carillon Point in Kirkland. Existing members who visit the store and switch to a pre-paid membership will receive a free T-shirt, and new members will receive a T-shirt when they sign up for a special offer of three months of rentals for $199.