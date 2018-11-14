Omakase Images’ Stan Lee Candle honors the Marvel legend who died this week.

Stan Lee was a marvel. The creator of Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk died on Nov. 12 at the age 95, leaving an unparalleled impact on the comic-book industry.

Fans can channel their grief and light a candle in his memory with Omakase Images’ Stan Lee Candle, made in Seattle in the style of a Latin American veladora (religious candle) with the words Saint Stan: The Creator.

The candle pays homage to Lee with an original illustration framed by two quotes: “With great power comes great responsibility” and “’Nuff said!” from Spider-Man and “Stan Lee’s Soapbox,” respectively.

$15 at omakase-ltd.squarespace.com. Limited quantities available at Full Tilt (Capitol Hill and White Center)