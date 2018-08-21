Keep up that summer workout routine — or casually cool commitment to comfort — with Girlfriend Collective LITE High-Rise Leggings.

Based in Seattle, the athleisure brand Girlfriend Collective was created by husband and wife team Quang and Ellie Dinh to make clothing aligned with their values. So their size-inclusive leggings (in sizes XXS–XXXL) are made with fibers sourced from recycled materials and constructed at ethical factories with high quality and environmental standards.

This new release features fabric made from recycled fishing nets, and a portion of each sale goes to Healthy Seas, a nonprofit that provides funds to divers who clean coral reefs and ocean habitats.

$78 at girlfriend.com