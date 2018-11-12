Seattle-based menswear brand Sharply’s hoodie is both substantial and splendidly soft. 

Winter is on its way and cozy clothing never looked so good.

Make room in your closet for Seattle-based menswear brand Sharply’s Summit Henley Hoodie — a tri-blend fleece layer that’s both substantial and splendidly soft.

Sporting a comfy drawstring hood and spacious kangaroo pocket, this versatile sweater is a stylish workhorse that also boasts a flattering two-button Henley neckline.

Perfect for layering under a jacket when heading to the great outdoors, or over a T-shirt when gearing up for that long line at the grocery store, it’s a Northwest wardrobe essential that’s made in the U.S. Available in navy and light gray.

$96 at Sharply (Capitol Hill) and shopsharply.com

