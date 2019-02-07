You can still be a hero on Valentine's Day with these gifts ideas that are easy to find in Seattle and online.

“Oh wait, Valentine’s Day is this week?” If that sounds like you, no worries. You can still make your sweetie’s day with these easily procurable finds that are so much more than a box of candy from the drugstore.

Duke Cannon Men’s Solid Cologne ($19–$25 at amazon.com). Scent is an intimate go-to gift for the guy in your life. Available in four aromas — air, sea, land and bourbon — you can pick the one that best conjures up his vibe (while also taking advantage of that speedy Prime shipping).

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Viewfinder Camera ($120 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com). Swing by your local Nordstrom for a gift that’s both romantic and out-of-the-box. Be old-school and get real print photos of you and your boo together instantly with a camera that never loses its charm.

Sofia Blanc de Blanc ($15 for four at Total Wine & More and most grocery stores). Make Valentine’s Day sparkle with these festive pink cans of bubbly hailing from the famous Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Lady Yum Macarons ($20 for 10 at Lady Yum, Belltown). Keep your last-minute gift classy and Instagram-worthy with a box of delightful macarons. Put together an assortment of the shop’s colorful selections, such as honey lavender, raspberry chardonnay and unicorn.

REI Co-op Siesta 30 Double Sleeping Bag ($149–$159 at REI and rei.com). Snuggle up together on your next adventure to the great outdoors. Just right for the upcoming car-camping season, this sleeping bag for two will keep you and your valentine toasty down to 30 degrees.