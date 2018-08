Stock up for shoulder season camping and early fall style with two big summer sales.

REI Labor Day Sale and Clearance: Get up to 40 percent off select outdoor gear through Monday in stores and at rei.com. Plus, take an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item with code EXTRA20 at checkout at rei.com/outlet.

Eddie Bauer End-of-Summer Clearance: Get up to 60 percent off clothing and gear at eddiebauer.com.