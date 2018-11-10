The solution to pilling sweaters is a stone’s throw away.

Arguably the most essential layer of a cold-weather wardrobe, the trusty sweater can’t be beat — but it can also be a pretty high-maintenance garment.

Enter the Sweater Stone, which can help resolve the peskiest of knit woes: pilling.

Made from pumice, this lightweight tool is a natural way to keeping loved knitwear in check. It delicately removes pilling, lint and other objects of woolly attraction, while avoiding dry cleaning chemicals (and costs).

Packaged in post-consumer paper, not only will your purchase be green friendly, but you’ll also be buying local — Sweater Stone has been based in Seattle since 1986.

$8 at Nordstrom