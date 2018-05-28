It's Memorial Day, so bust out fresh white options for men and women.

Share story

By
ShopNW

While the old rule about not wearing white before Memorial Day doesn’t really apply anymore, the hue is a summer classic — and a cooler neutral than black for warm days.

So here are five finds that are particularly on-trend for this summer that keep it cool in the lightest of hues.

Spalwart Pitch Low White Sneakers ($240 at Likelihood, Capitol Hill, and likelihood.us). Keeping these refined white kicks clean will be worth the trouble. Tonal and textural variations make them extra interesting, while the polished, street-ready look can take them anywhere.

Lewit Rosa Knotted Bow Mule (on sale for $159 through June 3 at Nordstrom). Available for 40 percent off during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, these leather mules feature a trendy knotted bow and 3.5-inch heel that’s chunky enough to handle a garden party or outdoor wedding.

Everlane Denim Jacket ($88 at everlane.com). Wear this new style from Everlane slouchy or sized down for a more tailored fit — either way it’s a practical and stylish layering piece for summer evenings.

Tommy Bahama Monterey Blazer ($325 at tommybahama.com). In a silk-linen blend, this classic men’s blazer has a beautiful drape and easy elegance. Dress it up for a summer wedding or down for date night, but be sure to wear it all summer long.

Silvae Sola Shirt Dress ($345 at silvae.co). Designed and made in Seattle, this easy, breezy dress stands out thanks to its on-trend ruffle sleeves and glamorous exaggerated boatneck. Crinkle shirting fabric adds texture, and a removable belt allows you to customize the fit.

Sara Kennedy: on Twitter: @sara_kennedy.