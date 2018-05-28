It's Memorial Day, so bust out fresh white options for men and women.

While the old rule about not wearing white before Memorial Day doesn’t really apply anymore, the hue is a summer classic — and a cooler neutral than black for warm days.

So here are five finds that are particularly on-trend for this summer that keep it cool in the lightest of hues.

Spalwart Pitch Low White Sneakers ($240 at Likelihood, Capitol Hill, and likelihood.us). Keeping these refined white kicks clean will be worth the trouble. Tonal and textural variations make them extra interesting, while the polished, street-ready look can take them anywhere.

Lewit Rosa Knotted Bow Mule (on sale for $159 through June 3 at Nordstrom). Available for 40 percent off during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, these leather mules feature a trendy knotted bow and 3.5-inch heel that’s chunky enough to handle a garden party or outdoor wedding.

Everlane Denim Jacket ($88 at everlane.com). Wear this new style from Everlane slouchy or sized down for a more tailored fit — either way it’s a practical and stylish layering piece for summer evenings.

Tommy Bahama Monterey Blazer ($325 at tommybahama.com). In a silk-linen blend, this classic men’s blazer has a beautiful drape and easy elegance. Dress it up for a summer wedding or down for date night, but be sure to wear it all summer long.

Silvae Sola Shirt Dress ($345 at silvae.co). Designed and made in Seattle, this easy, breezy dress stands out thanks to its on-trend ruffle sleeves and glamorous exaggerated boatneck. Crinkle shirting fabric adds texture, and a removable belt allows you to customize the fit.