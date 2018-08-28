PSL fanatics, rejoice. You can get the fall drink at Starbucks starting today.

Starbuck’s most popular fall beverage, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, is available today.

It’s the 15th anniversary for the beloved (and also, by some, loathed) mix of espresso, steamed milk, real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, all topped with whipped cream and pumpkin-pie spices.

Also available today is the Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, as well as fall foods such as the Maple Pecan Muffin, Apple Cider Doughnut and Pumpkin Scone.

For at-home brewers, Starbucks has also released Pumpkin Spice Flavored K-Cup Pods, available at grocery stores now.