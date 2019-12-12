Sure, you could drop three figures and get that special hard-to-please lady on your holiday gift list something fabulous. But what if your budget requires a bit more restraint? These finds, all priced around or under $50, are super-stylish and sure to please even those with the most discerning taste.

For the design savvy

MoMA Fold-by-Number Cloth Napkins ($42, store.moma.org). For all of MoMA’s seriously impressive art, we were tickled by the playfulness of this six-napkin set. Each 20-inch napkin has built-in instructions for a different folding design.

Skeem Design Poetry Fireplace Match Bottle ($46, skeemshop.com). The 120 matches in this mantel-worthy bottle are silk-screened with a thought-provoking poem by Sean Kearney. Print the poem (which is on the product web page) onto a gift card for full effect.

Hay Rainbow Tray ($15–$20, us.hay.com). This iridescent stainless steel tray could add a bold touch to a desk, vanity or entryway drop zone, while providing a dedicated place for keys, jewelry or trinkets.

Glamour girls

Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator ($50, cooluli.com). Perhaps you know a skin-care fanatic who loves the feel of cooled rollers, lotions and serums. This little fridge (10.2″l x 7.7″w x 10.5″h) does the job, and it’s adorable to boot. Know someone who prefers their lotions warm? The Cooluli can do that as well.

Lululemon Self-Care Line ($12–$28, shop.lululemon.com). Lululemon expands from fitness attire to self-care with these unisex products that won approval from male and female Post testers. They’ll take you from the locker room to the outside world feeling (and smelling) your best.

Travelers

Rifle Paper Co. 2020 World Traveler Desk Calendar ($16, riflepaperco.com). She can cross off the days until your next trip with this inspirational — and aspirational — travel calendar featuring Rifle Paper Co.’s bright, splashy colors and bold designs.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press ($32, aeropress.com). If FOMC — fear of missing coffee — is keeping you at home, toss this in your carry-on and go. This brand new travel press comes in a compact carrying case that doubles as a mug.

Aesop Departure Kit ($53, aesop.com). No matter where we’re going, we all tend to get there looking tired, dehydrated and disheveled. This kit from Aesop allows users to get out ahead of travel’s wear and tear.

Plant parents

Modern Sprout Eco Planter Grow Kit ($25, store.modsprout.com). We all know someone with green-thumbed aspirations. This passive hydroponic kit makes it easy, with a reusable canning jar and steel net pot, plus growing medium and seeds; choose from basil, parsley, mint and cilantro.

Modern Sprout Unwind Live Well Gift Set ($50, modsprout.com). A scented candle, pillow spray and cotton sleeping mask will help the recipient relax, while the lavender, known for its calming properties, grows in its passive hydroponic pot.