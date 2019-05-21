Ikea is launching a rainbow-colored version of its iconic Kvanting Shopping Bag to celebrate Pride Month.

Starting June 1, the limited-edition bag will be available in stores only for $3.99, with 100% of the profits going to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s programs that support LGBT+ children, youth and families.

“We are excited to partner with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for Pride Month,” says Rafael Fantauzzi, IKEA U.S. Diversity & Inclusion Manager. “At IKEA, our culture is centered on the value of togetherness. We believe equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal. We know everyone deserves a home you absolutely love and a workplace where you can be yourself. To further show our commitment to equality and LGBT+ inclusion, on June 1, our co-workers will hoist the Pride Rainbow flag at all IKEA locations.”

HRCF is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBT+ Americans. Funds raised as part HRCF’s partnership with IKEA will support training and direct consultation with schools, child welfare agencies and other service providers working to build welcoming, affirming and supportive school and communities for LGBT+ youth and their families.