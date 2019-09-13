The 2019-20 NFL season is underway and, whether you have cable or not, there are multiple streaming options to help you watch NFL games and NFL RedZone on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the football season.

Top options for paid streaming services

Paid services often have the best and most reliable livestreams for NFL games, so if you don’t want to hunt down a bootleg livestream infested with popup ads and low quality output each week, your best bet might be to sign up for one of the following paid services.

These services can be watched through your smart TV; on a regular TV with the aid of a streaming device like a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick; or on your computer or smartphone. They all offer free trials so that you can try them out before you decide to commit.

No. 1: FuboTV

(Free 7-day trial, then $55/month)

Not only does FuboTV have every game on NFL Sundays so that you can watch your favorite team, they also have the RedZone channel. RedZone lets fantasy football and action junkies get their fix each Sunday with nothing but highlights of touchdowns and the best plays of the day from 10 a.m. until the start of Sunday Night Football.

FuboTV is also the only streaming service on this list that allows you to stream live video in 4K. Everybody else is playing catchup, so if that’s important to your viewing experience, there’s no other option that can beat this platform. The only drawback of FuboTV is that they do not carry ESPN, so that means no Monday Night Football. Still, if watching games on Sunday is more of what you are about, the best option is FuboTV.

No. 2: Hulu

(Free 7-day trial, then $45/month)

With Hulu, you get a ton of live sports and basically everything that Fubo provides, but you won’t get 4K streaming. On the other hand, you will get ESPN.

Advertising

No. 3: YouTube TV

(Free 7-day — or more — trial, then $50/month)

YouTube TV offers basically the same service as Hulu, but it’s $5 more a month. Also, YouTube TV is not currently supported on Amazon Fire TV devices and Amazon smart TVs, but it will be added to its list of supported devices later this year.

Other top sports and TV streaming services

Amazon Prime Video: Do you have an Amazon Prime membership? You can watch most Thursday Night Football games for free. That includes the Oct. 3 Seahawks game against the Rams

Mobile apps: If you are on the go, or don’t mind watching on your phone or computer, it appears you can watch all of the NFL Network, except Thursday night football games, for free on the NFL app, through Yahoo! Sports online and through some Yahoo! apps (such as the Yahoo Fantasy Football app), and through some Verizon Media properties.

HD antennae: Another way to watch some of the games for free this season — including every Sunday Night Football game — is by purchasing an HD antennae. An HD antennae will get you those Sunday night games and will also get you any games broadcast on Sunday afternoon in your local market on both the CBS and FOX channels. A solid and well-rated HDTV antenna can be purchased for under $30.