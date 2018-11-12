Spruce up your office holiday party clothes — without becoming NSFW.

Spruce up your office-party attire — without going NSFW — with these festive pieces that will get you compliments with no side-eye.

Adam Arnold Turtleneck Blouse ($400 at adam-arnold.com). This four-ply silk-crepe minimalist wonder, designed in Portland, is an investment piece that you’ll wear over and over. The flowing shape and slightly puffed sleeves are classic and cool, and the bold hue is a fit for the holidays and special occasions.

Zara Crepe Blazer ($119 at zara.com). This flattering crepe blazer is both flowy and structured. It comes in a variety of colors, but the bold Kelly-green hue is both on-trend and perfect for the holidays.

Everlane Day Heel in Red Suede ($150 at everlane.com). Pop on these leather heels with your favorite LBD and you’ll instantly be in the spirit for any holiday party. A block heel and ballet-inspired silhouette with an elasticized back make them all-day comfy for days when you have to go from work straight to an event.

Boden Estella Jacquard Dress ($120 at Nordstrom). Thinking of channeling your inner Peggy Olson? This vintage-inspired dress is for you, with flattering lines and a soft, textured knit material. Best part? Pockets to hold all your business cards.

Tommy Bahama Bonfire Beach Flannel Shirt ($115 at tommybahama.com). No-tie workplace? You can still look festive and on-theme in this silky-soft, red flannel shirt from the local retailer. White stitching and contrasting cuffs make it extra jolly.