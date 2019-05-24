There’s nothing like a Seattle summer. Take advantage of the long days and warm nights to revel in cocktail hour outdoors, whether it’s just you, or you and 20 of your closest friends. It doesn’t matter if you’re at home, at the beach or at an impromptu barbecue; as long as you have your favorite beverage and some of these extra-fun accessories, cocktail hour will always be a happy hour.

Rosé the day away with the elegant, durable Beach Glass Original Floating Wine Glass ($11–$12 at Capers, West Seattle, and thebeachglass.com), which sticks into the sand and floats upright in the pool. Dishwasher-safe, BPA-free acrylic holds 12 ounces of your favorite beverage and serves as a reusable alternative to disposable cups.

Give your growler a summer makeover with the locally designed Blush Watermelon Growler ($40 at helloblush.com). Fill up the glossy pink watermelon-print beverage holder with 64 ounces of your favorite local brew or cocktail mixture and watch fun in the sun ensue.

Cool off with a frozen vodka martini popsicle that’s just 100 calories a pop! The freeze-and-serve Slim Chillers Skinny Freezers ($13 for 12 at Costco) are like adult Otter Pops, and are sure to be a hit at your summer parties. Made with triple-filtered vodka that’s eight times distilled, they’re available in Lemon Drop, Cosmopolitan, Appletini and Watermelon Lemonade flavors.

Reusable straws don’t have to be boring. The plastic and acetate Urban Outfitters “Yaas” Shaped Straws ($7 for three at urbanoutfitters.com), in bright sunshiny yellow, will bring smiles and keep the party positive.

With eight koozies, a wine-bottle sleeve, a built-in bottle opener, a snack pocket and a large insulated cooler compartment, the Dakine Party Bucket ($40 at REI) has you ready to party at a moment’s notice. Designed in Hood River, Oregon, it’s easy to tote to the beach, camping or to a friend’s place — just add ice to the 5-gallon bucket and you’re ready to roll.