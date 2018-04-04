Fashion for when it’s cold, then warm, then cold again.

It’s that time of year: It seems like you could pull out the spring clothing, but it’s all a trick of the eye.

The sky is clearing, but it’s still pretty cold — and, let’s face it, it could start raining again at any moment. To deal with these in-between days, we’ve rounded up some great finds that are warm enough for now and light enough to wear into summer.

Not-quite-toasty outdoor event

Seattleites have a tendency to start playing outdoors when it’s not quite warm enough to do so. So when you get invited to that early-April barbecue, be prepared with some of these awesome transitional pieces.

Nowe Jumpsuit ($353 at Velouria, Pioneer Square, and shopvelouria.com). Jumpsuits are a Seattleite’s best friend in spring. They not only make picking out your outfit a cinch, they also are great for layering. This one, in a silk-cotton blend, features a gorgeous pattern that can be accessorized for work or play.

Harvey Faircloth 5 Pocket Cropped Corduroy ($350 at Baby and Company, Belltown, and babyandco.us). Skip the white pants this summer and go for trending pink instead. The bright color on these cute cropped corduroys encourages summer feelings, while the heavier fabric will keep you toasty.

Big Bud Press When It Rains It Pours Tee ($35 at bigbudpress.com). Give a wink to our famous weather systems with this super-soft, retro-cool tee.

Bosabo Rosko Peep Toe Mule Clog ($188 at re-soul, Ballard and resoul.com). When you’re ready to stow your boots but it’s still too chilly for sandals, opt for a clog. These come in a gorgeous hue and feature a rubber inlay in the sole so they flex with your foot.

& Other Stories Metallic Sock ($12 at stories.com). Fashion is all about breaking rules — like wearing socks with open-toe shoes. Try this thin metallic pair with a clog or peep-toe sandals for an extra layer of warmth and a very trendy look.

Spring commute

You know how it goes: You leave the house and it’s freezing, then walk out of work to temps in the 70s. Get prepared for the daily clothes shedding with some versatile layering pieces.

Ali Golden Pima Cotton Twill Pant ($147 at Prism, Ballard, and prismseattle.com). Made from pima cotton, which is warm yet breathable, these cropped beauties are great for work. Early in the season, wear stockings underneath for extra warmth. As temps rise, ditch the tights and let the breeze waft through the ultra-wide cuff.

Filson Twin Lakes Sport Shirt ($98 at Filson, Sodo, and filson.com). This new locally designed faux flannel is perfect for the in-between season. Wear it over a long-sleeve henley when it’s cool outside and by itself in the summer heat. The quick-drying fabric and built-in SPF will make it a campground favorite, too.

Chooka Whidbey Rain Bootie ($75 at shopchooka.com). Update your rain boots with this new style from the Washington-based experts. Adorable laces and a sophisticated shape make them chic, while a memory-foam insole makes them super comfy.

7115 Indigo Open Blazer ($198 at Glasswing, Capitol Hill, and glasswingshop.com). There’s no better way to combat the shoulder season than with a light jacket. Pair it with a turtleneck on cooler days and wear it over a dress when the sun starts to stick around. This denim version is loose fitting so you can put practically anything underneath without losing its sleek, modern silhouette.

Weekend warrior

When the sun is out, we are not staying inside — no matter the temperature. Here are some items you can wear on the trail, even as the weather changes minute by minute.

J.Crew Unisex 1989 Side-Zip Cotton Anorak ($148). If you haven’t heard by now, the ’90s are back, big time. One benefit is that the versatile anorak — perfect for Seattle’s spring weather — is back in stores, including this reissue of a J.Crew classic.

Ted Baker London Bow Leggings ($159 at Nordstrom). It’s not quite warm enough to wear shorts, but once you start moving, things can get hot. These new leggings can help, with side vents that are not only utilitarian, but very fashionable.

Mahabis Classic Indoor/Outdoor Slipper ($110 at mahabis.com). If your idea of a weekend trip is strolling down the block for brunch, check out these innovative slippers, designed for both indoor and outdoor wear. The shoe is wool, and it comes with an attachable sole (available in a range of colors), for two stylish shoes in one.