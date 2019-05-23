There’s no place like home, even amid a glorious Seattle summer. Make the most of our long days and warm nights by spending time outdoors, even when you’re not camping, hiking or beaching. Deck out your deck and spruce up your yard with these finds that bring home the fun and inspire the whole family to stay outside and play.

Add nautical touch to your porch, or bring the outdoors in, with the sweet Creative Co-Op Ceramic Whale Planter ($17–$20 at Retrofit Home, Capitol Hill, and amazon.com). Your favorite plant (not included) springs from the top of her head like a spout as her smile greets guests at the door. Adjustable leather cord included for hanging.

Putting a new spin on the classic lawn game, the World Market Giant Tiki Cornhole ($35 at World Market) adds tropical flavor and a hint of kitsch. Set up the brightly painted, sturdy wooden cornhole board in your yard and take aim at fun all summer long. Four bean bags are included.

Upgrade your backyard fire pit with the Solo Stove Bonfire ($300 at REI and solostove.com), a compact, stainless-steel model that uses double-walled technology to direct air flow and burn logs more efficiently for a bigger flame with less smoke, minimal ash and easy clean-up. And at 20 pounds, it’s light enough to take along to the campground or beach.

Host a family movie night in your backyard with the Anker Nebula Capsule WiFi Mini Projector ($300 at amazon.com). The portable player is the size of a soda can, yet projects a 100-inch picture for up to four hours on a battery charge. A self-contained 360-degree speaker let’s everyone hear what’s going on. Control it from your phone to watch your favorite movies anywhere — or play video games, watch YouTube or relive last summer’s memories.

And don’t forget something to play those outdoor movies on. The Camp Chef Outdoor Entertainment Gear Backyard Big Screen ($173 at amazon.com) really is a big screen, at 120-inches. The kit sets up in minutes, with four stakes and guy lines that anchor it securely into the ground. Black backing blocks ambient light for a clear picture, and a carry bag is included so you can take your show on the road.