One unwelcome side effect of summer travel is extra baggage, and not just the kind you have to check.

“Puffiness is the No. 1 complaint I get during the summer,” said Melanie Simon, a celebrity facialist and the founder of ZIIP Beauty. “Puffiness from planes is 100% going to happen.”

Add in seasonal allergies and free-flowing rosé and you have a recipe for bloat city. Good thing Simon has pro tips at prices high and low.

At any price

For the most aggressive fix, Simon suggests investing in a device that delivers tiny electrical currents that speed circulation and, she said, can help flush out lymph nodes. The trick is in how to use it.

“If you have puffy eyes, you can’t just work on the eyes,” Simon said. “You have to start working on everything below it so the fluid will actually drain out of your face.” Begin at the base of your neck and move horizontally outward with each stroke, working your way up your face. “You’re pulling it to the outside edges where the majority of your big lymph nodes are,” she said. (Her own ZIIP nanocurrent device sells for $495.)

Not ready to commit to a device? You can replicate the same movements with a face massager, Simon said. Her favorite is the Joanna Czech Facial Massager, $189, but she has found vibrating face rollers on Amazon for much less. “You kind of can’t go wrong,” she said.

Follow the same steps as with an electrical device but finish each stroke with a gentle press, to massage the lymph nodes at the outer edges of your neck and face. “While you’re rolling, you want something on your face that’s slick,” she said. “You don’t want to pull on your skin.” Try the recently introduced Prima Night Magic oil with CBD, $88, from Christopher Gavigan, a founder of Honest Beauty.

On a budget

If you’re saving your dollars for a vacation, feel free to use your fingers, Simon said. You’ll still want to use an oil or other moisturizer, though. Indie Lee Squalane Face Oil, $34, is simple but effective.

For a quick under-eye fix, she recommends lightweight gel moisturizers that contain caffeine or a calming agent. See Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift, $69; the new Codex Eye Gel Cream with cucumber extract, $65; and Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches with caffeine, $22.

Practically free

“Get some gauze and soak it in an ice bath of one part white vinegar and two parts purified water,” Simon said. “Squeeze out the excess before putting it on the skin. Repeat several times for your own kind of sheet mask.”