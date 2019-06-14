It’s time to shed some light on those limbs! Whether your summer plans include hitting the beach or just donning a tank top now and then, it’s important to protect your skin.

Reanne Kelly, a master aesthetician at SkinSpirit’s Seattle location, recommends a broad spectrum sunscreen (meaning it protects against UVB and UVA rays), worn year-round. She says to reapply frequently, and to look for an SPF of 30 to 50.

“SPF 15 blocks 93% of UVB rays, SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays and SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays. So really anything over an SPF of 50 is not necessary and actually gives people a false sense of security,” she says.

Because traditional sunscreen chemicals have detrimental effects on coral reefs and other marine life, look for a “reef-safe” sunscreen if you’re going to be in the water. These are typically mineral-based formulas containing non-nano zinc oxide, such as the certified-organic Badger Unscented Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($13.59 at amazon.com).

If you’re always in a rush, opt for a light and refreshing face mist sunscreen, such as IPKN City Proof Sun Mist ($22 at hellokbanana.com), available at the recently opened K Banana in University Village. The vitamin-packed spray rocks a SPF of 30 and is small enough to toss in a bag for re-misting every few hours.

Many foundations and BB creams now combine coverage and protection. Local company Kari Gran’s Customizable Tinted SPF ($68 at karigran.com) is one option. Build coverage by combining the brand’s mineral powder, available in eight shades, with its lauded Three Sixty Five SPF 28 sunscreen and get tinted sun protection that’s organic, paraben-free and eco-friendly.

Sunless tanning methods are the healthiest way to achieve a glow without harmful rays. Kelly recommends shaving and exfoliating before applying topical products. For a tan sans any orange hue, look for products from Loving Tan or St. Tropez, and don’t go too dark too fast. Keeping your skin hydrated will help the color last, Kelly says.

Don’t trust yourself to get a smooth, even application? Try airbrush tanning applied by a technician. Flawless Beauty Bar in Kirkland is a favorite of Kelly’s.

If your skin has been affected by sun damage, all is not lost. Medi spas such as SkinSpirit offer an array of treatments, including IPL (intense pulsed light), microneedling and more. “The best thing to do is to come in for a free consult, so we can help you decide which option is the right choice for you,” Kelly says.