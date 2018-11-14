The best home and décor gifts for a long winter indoors.

Top home and décor gifts for the 2018 holiday season:

Thread & Whisk Dahlia Culinary Tote

Your favorite foodie can transport all their homemade treats in style with this pretty drawstring tote, handmade in Portland, that features a removable insulated base and wide opening for stowing food more easily. A spill-resistant lining and leather handle add to the utility. $98 at threadandwhisk.com

Illy X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine

They can start each morning right, with homemade espressos, lattes or cappuccinos from this gorgeous update of Illy’s classic machine created 20 years ago. Its refillable capsule system makes brewing and cleanup easy. $595–$695 at illy.com

Expressive Santa Mugs

No Christmas collection is complete without some retro-cool dishware, such as these ceramic Santa mugs with stocking-cap handles. Cheery faces with big grins and winking eyes can hold yuletide drinks, and serve as festive tabletop decorations when not in use. $7.50 each at Fireworks Gallery and

Foster & Rye Cast Iron Bear Bottle Opener

Provide urban-lodge vibes with this wall-mounted, cast-iron grizzly bear bottle opener from the local company known for its clever camp-inspired gear. $11 at fosterandrye.com

Workshop the Granite Step Lamp

Light up a desk or side table with this modern and minimalist lamp, handmade in Portland from porcelain with an exposed bulb, and available in four fun colors. It can also be mounted as a sconce. $220 at workshop-thegranite.com

Ekko Workshop Copper Cascade Mobile

Bring dynamic art into any room of your home with this lovely and soothing brushed-copper mobile made in Portland. Laser-cut, with a hanging string included, it measures 33 inches to create stylish impact. $290 at ekkoworkshop.com

Kiriko Orange and White Pillow

Add a pop of color and global vibes to your décor with this chic pillow, made in Portland from vintage kimono fabric with a chambray backing. $69 at madehereonline.com

Signature Housewares Hedgehog Measuring Cups

Put a little more joy into all of your baked goods with this adorable set of four ceramic measuring cups that look like sweet little hedgehogs. The gold-tipped vessels, which measure a quarter-cup through a cup, also make perfect serving bowls. In addition, your purchase from Shine supports patient and family services at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. $35 at Shine (South Lake Union)

Nebia Spa Shower

Give the gift of a relaxing spa shower with this deluxe shower head that atomizes water to create millions of soothing microdrops that replicate a steam room experience. A hand wand provides extra spray options, and the whole system can be self-installed in place of most standard shower heads. $399 at nebia.com

Black Creek Mercantile & Trading Co. Blackline Cutting Board

Handcrafted in New York, these sustainably harvested boards offer a handy cutting surface and beautiful serving piece in one. $175–$275 at Salt House Mercantile locations and marchsf.com

Gnomes & Tomtes

Add a bit of festive Scandinavian folklore to their home with these charming little elves made from felt and faux fur. A variety of sizes and colors are available for a personalized set. $13.50–$48 at Fireworks Gallery and

The Wooden Palate Mod Bowl

Dramatic in its simplicity, this gorgeous serving bowl is handmade in Los Angeles from ebonized North American oak with a contrasting solid brass inlay. With an 11-inch diameter, it can serve or display just about anything with rustic-chic style. $420 at Stock & Pantry (Capitol Hill)

Maison Martin Margiela Magnifying Glass

This clever magnifying glass, designed by a French luxury fashion house, lets you read the fine print in high style. The elegant and useful object magnifies 2x, and suits any design-conscious desk. $99 at Frye Museum store (First Hill) and store.fryemuseum.org

Serene House Starlight Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

Aromatherapy is trending with the wellness set, and this pretty ceramic diffuser is a great way to benefit from calming or energizing essential oils. It uses ultrasonic vibrations to turn scented water into mist, and has a timer and automatic shutoff. $50 at Nordstrom

SML Mount Rainier Topographic Coat Hanger

Locally made from aromatic cedar, this unique coat hanger features laser-etched topography of Mount Rainier and closeable metal hooks, so it always looks like a work of art. $100–$160 at designbysml.com.

Museum Bees Wall Art

These delightful petite wall sculptures are made by hand from upcycled antique frames with gilt animals and symbols in the center. Each one is unique, so you can pick a personal, meaningful image for your recipient. $56 at Shine (South Lake Union)

“Cooking from Scratch: 120 Recipes for Colorful, Seasonal Food from PCC Community Markets”

This go-to book of recipes from the local natural-foods co-op celebrates its 65th anniversary with dozens of simple, seasonal recipes and gorgeous full-color photos. $25 at PCC Community Markets and booksellers

Pendleton Olympic National Park Blanket

This new design in the Oregon company’s National Parks line is made from virgin wool woven at Pendleton’s Pacific Northwest mills. In full and queen sizes. $249–$279 at Pendleton (downtown) and pendleton-usa.com

Glassybaby Home Sweet Home Votive

Let loved ones know home is where the heart is with this locally handblown glass votive in a deep blue hue. $50 at Glassybaby locations and glassybaby.com