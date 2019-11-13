By
Give the gift of comfort, coziness and style this Christmas and Hanukkah. Here are our picks for the top home gifts for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).

Being Good Company Hanging Canvas Planter: Handcrafted hanging planters of woven cotton and natural canvas use vertical space to show off your houseplants and your good taste, $49 at Garden Gear + Gallery (Edmonds), beinggoodcompany.com and at Urban Craft Uprising Dec. 6–8 (Seattle Center)

House of Castellon Recycled Throw: These recycled cotton throws feature plaid or oversized dots in neutral or festive hues. Designedand knitted in Portland, $160–$185 at madehereonline.com (L)

Seattle Skyline Canvas Print: A midcentury-modern canvas by Seattle artist Amber Leaders brings the skyline to life in mod orange, green and purple on 24-by-30-inch stretched canvas, $260 at Click! Design That Fits (West Seattle) (L)

Prone to Wander “Let’s Stay Home” Banner: Give the gift of unscheduled down time together, symbolized by this 13-by-16-inch cotton canvas pennant, $24 at pronetowanderla.com

Smeg ’50s Retro Style Espresso Coffee Machine: Wake up to shiny retro style and high-powered performance with this three-filter, stainless-steel espresso machine in red, cream, black or pastel blue, $480 at Nordstrom

Forest Ceramic Strata Tumbler: Elegant ceramic tumblers, handmade on Orcas Island, come in ocean (blue), desert (red) or storm (gray) and have swirls as unique as a fingerprint, $28 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and forestceramic.com (L)

Snooz White Noise Sound Machine: Perfectly simple, this white-noise machine has a contained fan that doesn’t blow air — it just provides straightforward, effective white noise. Adjustable volume and two color choices, $80 at getsnooz.com

BT Livermore Drink Coffee Pennant: Handmade by a Portland artist, these retro felt pennants make a clever and classic addition to the kitchen, $15 at buyolympia.com (L)

Rabbit Pro Axis Lever Corkscrew: A new, compact, easy-to-use sequel to the classic Seattle-born Rabbit Lever Corkscrew, which set the standard for wine openers. Removes corks in three easy steps, $50-$75 at rabbitwine.com and Williams-Sonoma (L)

Design By SML Topography Pillows: These Seattle-made pillows feature geographic contour lines of local mountains (Mount Rainer, Mount Baker and Mount St. Helens) top-stitched onto wool, $130 at Bezel & Kiln (downtown) and designbysml.com (L)

Muzen Audio Speakers: These high-quality, portable Bluetooth and FM radio speakers pack big, crisp sound into a teeny-tiny wood or metal design, $75–$135 at Click! Design That Fits (West Seattle)

Allsop Design Soji Stella Nova Chevron  Indoor/Outdoor Tyvek Pendant Lamp: An intricate punched-Tyvek design lets the light shine through this durable indoor/outdoor pendant sphere from Bellingham-based Allsop, $82 at allsopgarden.com (L)

Umbra Glo LED Frame: This cool new floating glass picture frame has an LED strip that glows like a halo around the edges. It also functions as a nightlight powered by a USB cable, $20 at Prism (Ballard) and prismseattle.com

Glow-in-the-dark glass art by Mikey Cozza: Glow-in-the-dark jellyfish sculptures float in glass bottles in these lustrous local works of art, starting at $100 at SAM Shop (downtown) and the artist’s hot shop in Pioneer Square. (L)

“Lush: A Season-by-Season Celebration of Craft Beer and Produce”: This ew book from Seattle author and founder of The Beeroness website, Jacquelyn Dodd, contains more than 80 cooking-with-beer recipes, $27–$30 at booksellers (L)

Angel Heart Designs Camper Trailer Mini Planter: A charming, petite glazed ceramic planter handmade in Sammamish embodies the happy camper, $28 at etsy.com (L)

Hay Speckled Enamel Tray: This speckled-brown, rectangular, enameled-steel tray, suitable for hot and cold temperatures, makes a stunning centerpiece, $25 at Prism (Ballard) and prismseattle.com

Alchemade Copper Pineapple Mug: Shiny copper-plated pineapple mugs symbolize hospitality, elevate the home tiki experience and hold 24 ounces of deliciousness, $80 at alchemade.com

Gantri Suyo Lamp: Made with sustainable corn-based PLA, these clever LED lamps are 3-D printed with an open base to hold pens, Post-Its or an air plant. Three color options, $168 at gantri.com

Schoolhouse A-Frame Storage Rack: Stow firewood, newspapers or records in sleek style with this versatile Portland-made piece, $189 at schoolhouse.com (L)

