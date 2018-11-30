The sales continue at Bartell, REI, Sur La Table and the Husky Team Store.

Some of the deals online and in stores from Seattle-area companies:

• REI Outlet: Get 25 percent off one REI Outlet item through Dec. 2 with code 25OUTLET at rei.com/outlet.

• Sur La Table Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 75 percent on cookware through Saturday in stores and at surlatable.com. The sale includes up to 65 percent off Staub cookware, deals on Wustof knives, sous vide machines and much more.

• Bartell Drugs Cyber Week Sale: Save 35 percent on Christmas ornaments, wrap and lights, and get savings on toys and home gifts through Dec. 1. Plus, enter to win a $250 Bartell gift card through Dec. 2.

• Husky Team Store: Get 25 percent off all sweats and outerwear at huskies.shoptruespirit.com while supplies last.