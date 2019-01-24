Three backpacks for mass-transit commuters that say “professional” rather than “college kid.”

Seattle Times Explore

The squeeze is on. And if you’ve made the switch to mass transit, you’ve probably realized that a backpack is your best bet for staying organized on the move. Still need a good one? Here are three picks that say “professional” rather than “college kid.”

Alchemy Goods Denim Brooklyn Backpack ($160 at alchemygoods.com). This limited-edition style out of Seattle uses overrun brown denim to create a sleek unisex bag. And a bottom made of upcycled inner tubes means you can set it on a wet bus floor with no worries.

Filson Dry Backpack ($175 at Filson locations and filson.com). Take on the rain in the city or on the trails with this versatile bag from the local outdoors experts. With a roll-top and polyurethane coating, it’s waterproof even when fully submerged. 

Fjallraven Re-Kanken Backpack ($90 at fjallraven.us). The trendy Kanken bag gets an eco-friendly makeover in this special-edition version made entirely from polyester recycled from plastic bottles. It’s available in 13 colors, all dyed with a low-impact process that uses less water, chemicals and energy than conventional dyeing techniques.

