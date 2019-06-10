It’s another year and the same old story, you love your dad and want to get him something for Father’s Day, but he has everything; which leaves you with no ideas. Problem solved — I bet he doesn’t have all of these. Read on, and you’ll find just what to buy that special dad in your life.

Pelican — yes, that same Pelican that makes military-grade storage units that last forever — also has coolers to keep your goods and beverages cold (but maybe not forever). The Pelican Americana collection is available in patriotic colors in 20- and 50-quart sizes, has an ergonomic handle and keeps everything inside cold with Extreme Ice Retention technology. It has a press-and-pull latch, making opening and closing easy; non-skid, non-marking raised feet; and integrated cup holders on top. The 20-quart Elite ($150) weighs 12.52-pounds and measures 18.8-by-12.6-by-17.7-inches and the 50-quart Elite ($300) is 26.39 pounds and 30-by-20.3-by-20.4-inches. pelican.com

Spring, summer, winter or fall, dads need proper head protection for a bike ride. A groundbreaking new helmet with WaveCel technology from Trek Bicycle and Bontrager has been tested to be up to 48 times more effective in preventing concussions during cycling. The WaveCel technology is a collapsible material, which lines the inside of the helmet and was developed by an orthopedic surgeon and biomechanical engineer. WaveCel helps keep dad, or anyone who uses it, safe by absorbing energy in multiple ways, including dispersing the energy from an impact. On impact, the layers of the WaveCel material move independently and flex until the cell walls crumple and then glide, actively absorbing direct and rotational energy and redirecting it away from your head, the company says. Bontrager WaveCel helmets are initially being offered in four models ranging in prince from $150–$300. trekbikes.com

People can always us an extra phone or computer charger. You won’t go wrong with Scosche’s new Strikeline MFI-certified USB-C to Lightning power delivery cable for charging and syncing Apple Lightning smartphones and tablets. When you combine the cable with a Scosche USB-C AC power wall delivery charger, devices will safely charge up to three times faster than with many other chargers. The reversible USB-C connector cable and charger are portable and durable with a limited lifetime warranty. $20–$30. scosche.com

Jabra’s Elite 85h wireless, noise-canceling, adjustable headphones pretty much have it all: awesome sound, voice assistant support, a study build and great looks. The over-the-head Bluetooth 5.0 headphones deliver crystal-clear audio from 40 mm speakers in each ear with comfortable, soft foam ear cups. With smart active-noise-cancellation and the free Jabra companion Sound+ app, the headphones will turn ANC on when it detects unwanted background noise and adjust the sound to the preferences you set in the app. On-ear detection turns the sound off when you remove the headphones from your head, and start it again when they are back on. Calls are crystal-clear with its eight microphones, which also use the ANC filter technology. On-ear controls, charging and auxiliary ports are easily accessed. The internal battery life lasts up to 36 hours (with ANC on). A hard travel case is included along with charging and auxiliary cables for $299. bestbuy.com

The Black Eye Pro Kit G4 three-lens system works with most smartphones to turn its camera into a complete photographer’s system. The kit includes three pro-level lenses, the Pro Cinema Wide G4, Pro Fisheye G4, and the Pro Portrait Tele G4 , plus a Black Eye universal clipper attachment that clips on and off in seconds. The Pro Fisheye G4 has a 175-degree angle, which is wider than most built-in smartphone lenses, making it ideal for selfie group shots. The Pro Portrait Tele G4 takes you 2.5 times closer to subjects and has a 40-degree angle of view. I loved the quality of all of them, but my favorite over the last few weeks has been the 120-degree angle of view of the Pro Cinema Wide G4, which produces distortion-free images with straight leading lines. Each lens has industry-leading optics with double-coated, hand-polished anti-reflection glass. Lens caps, cleaning cloths, a microfiber bag and a zipper travel case is included in the $250 price. blackeyelens.com

If there was ever a coffee maker that has it all, it’s the Gourmia GCMW4750 Barista Butler Coffee Maker. The countertop appliance has a simple setup to connect it to the internet for voice assistant control using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can wake up and give the beck and call to start brewing. A built-in grinder grinds your coffee beans or you can start with grounds. It holds up to 40-ounces of water and brews into a 10-cup glass carafe. A front LCD display has a programmable timer for a set schedule, or just do it the old fashioned way and use the button on the front to start it. $99.99. gourmia.com