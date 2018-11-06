Four of the best gadgets that are compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

Voice control is the tech that is sweeping the appliance and device sector this year.

And, so far, Amazon’s Alexa platform is leading the pack. The number of devices that Alexa plays well with is growing almost weekly, and these are four of the best Alexa-compatible gadgets CNET has found so far.

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $249 at ecobee.com (and eligible for a $75 rebate from Puget Sound Energy)

The good: The Ecobee4 has a responsive display, a remote sensor and tons of smart integrations, including a built-in Alexa speaker.

The bad: The price is high, particularly if you don’t care about the Alexa speaker or the Ecobee4’s other smart capabilities.

The bottom line: There’s no comparison — the Ecobee4 is the best smart thermostat available today.

Neato Botvac Connected Robot Vacuum

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $500 at bestbuy.com

The good: The Neato Botvac is the best-performing robot vacuum we’ve ever tested. The new Neato app is well-designed and easy to use, and finally brings remote-control functionality to the Botvac line. And it can now be controlled via the Alexa voice platform.

The bad: We encountered a few usability quirks during testing.

The bottom line: The Botvac is better at cleaning floors than any other robot vacuum on the market, and it costs less than its app-enabled rival, the iRobot Roomba 980. If you’re willing to live without remote controls, you can save some money by sticking with the previous generation of Neatos — but we think this one’s worth the splurge, particularly with its Alexa functionality.

Amazon Cloud Cam

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $120 at amazon.com

The good: The Cloud Cam’s crisp 1080p HD live feed, prompt motion notifications and free 24-hour clip storage set a new value standard for indoor home-security cameras. And, of course, Alexa functionality is a given.

The bad: Only Amazon cloud subscribers can set motion zones and receive person alerts. Continuous recording is not available (even for subscribers), and there’s no local micro SD card storage.

The bottom line: The Cloud Cam is affordable, reliable and easy to use, but it’s the free storage that ultimately makes it more appealing than Nest security cameras and many other home-security competitors.

Amazon Echo

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $80 at amazon.com

The good: With a variety of new designs, the new Echo is better looking than the original, just as smart and a lot less expensive. The addition of an aux-out jack lets you connect it with your existing audio setup. It’s also a slightly better listener than before.

The bad: Though fine for casual listening and strong enough to fill a room with music, the Echo still doesn’t sound as good as premium high-fidelity speakers. The volume ring of the original is gone, replaced with the cheaper volume buttons of the Echo Dot.

The bottom line: Alexa is still the most compelling voice-control platform, and the improved Echo should only boost its momentum. It’s well worth $100.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior associate editor Ry Crist, senior associate editor Megan Wollerton and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.