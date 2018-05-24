Make the most of your alfresco dining opportunities with tableware, grill gear and more.

Don’t let another Seattle hot streak pass you by without some serious alfresco dining time.

With the rainy days of winter officially behind us, it’s time to move those brunches, cocktail hours and dinner parties to the deck or patio. Here are 14 finds to make grilling, dining and socializing easier, more glamorous and more fun.

Grilling tools

Primo Oval Junior Ceramic Kamado Grill ($870 at bbqguys.com). If you’ve been jonesing for an egg-style grill, check out this compact model that still provides plenty of room to smoke, roast and grill all your summer favorites. Made from high-quality ceramic, this grill helps food retain its moisture and flavor as it cooks.

World Market Terracotta Pig Grill ($30). You’ll find loads of uses for this adorable little grill: Take it to the campsite, use it as a tabletop hibachi or keep it aside for vegetarian dishes. The terracotta clay provides strong heat retention, and it’s easy to transport.

Cuisinart Taco Grilling Rack ($15 at bedbathandbeyond.com). Bring taco night outdoors! Once you’ve finished grilling the meat, put your tortillas and toppings in the rack and place it on the grill. Drop the lid and your tacos will be warm and melty in just 60 seconds.

Sur La Table 3-Piece Stainless Steel Tool Set in Chef’s Roll ($45 at Sur la Table, downtown, and surlatable.com). Keep your grilling tools tidy and organized with this high-quality set from the local kitchen experts that features a stainless steel spatula, basting brush and grill tongs wrapped up in a handsome canvas roll.

Outdoor dishware

Rosanna Inc. Lemon Zesty Life Tray ($48 at rosannainc.com). Designed in Seattle, this porcelain tray’s whimsical, summery print adds a dose of happiness to the table. Use it to transport food or drinks outside, then leave it on the table as a decorative element.

Hawthorne Split Serving Bowl ($88 at anthropologie.com). Go for an on-trend rustic look with this acacia-wood serving bowl, made extra interesting with inlaid turquoise accents.

CB2 x Fred Segal Melamine Dinnerware ($6–$8 at cb2.com). Iconic fashion designer Fred Segal partnered with CB2 to create these ultra-stylish and ultra-durable melamine dinner and salad plates. Also use them indoors with kids, and be sure to pull them out for your Fourth of July party.

Kate Spade New York Strawberries Melamine Chip and Dip ($50 at katespade.com). Even the most basic chip-and-dip combo will look amazing in these melamine bowls covered with a playful smattering of strawberries.

Table décor

Schoolhouse Electric Primary Plaid Tablecloth ($99 at schoolhouse.com). Handmade in Portland, this plaid linen tablecloth adds practical, preppy style to a picnic table. Machine washable, it will soften with time, so you can use it indoors when the weather cools for a reminder of summer fun.

Williams Sonoma Tulum Succulent ($35 at williams-sonoma.com). If you haven’t been blessed with a green thumb, don’t worry about it — that’s what faux plants are for! This colorful red succulent looks super-lifelike, comes in a ceramic pot and makes for a great, no-fuss centerpiece.

World Market Antiqued Zinc Latika Tabletop Lantern ($10–$20). When the sun goes down, keep the party going with these handcrafted tabletop lanterns that can hold a tealight candle or LED votive. They’re available in a small and large sizes so you can mix and match.

Dining furniture

West Elm Slab Outdoor Dining Table (on sale for $1,146). Move your dining set outdoors with this chic set that features a coated lava stone top and durable iron frame. When summer ends, you won’t have to stow it away until next season — the table looks beautiful indoors as well.

Fermob Guinguette Side Table ($241 at potterybarn.com). Available in six vibrant colors, this solid-steel side table can be used as a bar cart, appetizer table or just an extra space to place a plate while socializing. Casters make it easy to roll to the center of the party.

Pier 1 Imports Capella Island Sand Serving Cart ($350). No host wants to make more trips inside than necessary. With two upper and two lower sections, this all-weather wicker cart will hold all the fixings for your gathering, and provide loads of beachy style.