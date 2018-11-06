Five top skiing and snowboarding finds for the return of fresh powder.

The first snowflakes have already touched down in the mountains, which means it’s time to take stock of your ski and snowboard gear and get outfitted for the season.

Here are five finds you might want to add to your stash.

K2 Recon and Luv Ski Boots (starting at $400 at k2skis.com). The local skiing experts at K2 have changed the game with these innovative boots (the Recon is for men; the Luv is for women) that are ridiculously lightweight with extreme energy return. Maybe best of all? A wide-opening sock that makes it super-easy to get in and out of the boot.

Helly Hansen Lifa Merino Graphic 1/2 Zip ($100 at Helly Hansen, downtown, and hellyhansen.com). A layer of merino wool and a layer of Helly Hansen’s Lifa insulation make this base layer warm and wicking. And it looks really great après-ski.

REI Co-op Pray For Snow Beanie ($25 at REI). Rep for the home company with this new, Nordic-themed beanie perfect for sledding runs and hiding helmet hair. Acrylic fabric makes it soft and breathable.

Gnu Müllair Snowboard ($600 at gnu.com and local snowboard retailers). Designed locally with snowboarding legend Nicolas Müller, this nimble all-terrain board is fast, fun and powerful, with enough stiffness to cut through icy conditions and really fly down the mountain.

Sweet Protection Switcher MIPS Helmet ($250 at Evo, Wallingford, and evo.com). Upgrade your protective gear with this helmet that combines hard-shell and in-molded areas to absorb and transfer impact. Plus, with its turn-dial ventilation system, you can adjust 22 vents with one gloved hand. Four colors and three sizes are available.