It’s now or never. With Hanukkah underway and Christmas looming, it’s time to get your sleigh together — and quick.

The holidays can appear out of thin air, but that doesn’t mean your loved ones deserve an empty stocking. There’s still time to grab a gift that’s thoughtful and, you know, readily available.

Here’s a roundup of goodies that can still be ordered in time for the big day or are eagerly awaiting your purchase on the shelf of a local retailer.

Gifts that can be delivered in the Saint Nick of time

When you wait to shop until the very last minute, it can become even harder to pick out something special for that someone special. But with overnight shipping, in-store reservations and quick deliveries, you’ve got options that still let you choose just the right thing. Still, time is of the essence. So don’t rest on your poinsettias — get on it and order!

Cinemood Portable Movie Theater ($266 at amazon.com). If there were ever a time to take advantage of your Prime membership, it’s now. This little portable projector can create a 12-foot projection, includes cartoons and e-books for kids, and allows you to watch and download from your favorite streaming channels. And it’s eligible for one-day delivery, even, in some locations, on Christmas Eve.

Daughter of the Land Restore Cypress & Cannabidiol Bath Soak ($33 at Nordstrom). Give the gift of ultimate relaxation with this organic salt soak that’s infused with forest-fresh cypress oil and “it” ingredient CBD, to soothe aches and wash away stress. Perfect for that friend who could use some self-care this winter. Plus, Nordstrom lets you reserve the soak online for pick up in-store — so YOU can breathe a little easier this season, too.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($199 at apple.com). An iPhone user will be thrilled to get the latest AirPod headphones, which let you listen up to five hours on a single charge and automatically pause when you take them out of your ears. The cordless, noise-filtering headphones come with a wireless charging case and Siri voice controls. Order them for same-day in-store pick up, or opt for a two-hour courier service (if you order by 7 p.m.) for $9. (Note, personalization options can’t be completed on a same-day order).

Coravin Model One Wine System ($140 at bestbuy.com). Best Buy not only lets you reserve and pick up in-store (up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve), but several items are also available for curbside pickup at the Lynwood and Bellevue locations — so you can drive up, go, and get to wrapping! One great item that qualifies is this wine system that pierces the cork, allowing the wine to pour out. When the device is removed from the bottle, the cork reseals to keep wine fresh.

Oster 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven ($102 at officedepot.com). Just the ticket for new couples or foodies always in need of a new kitchen appliance, this classic toaster oven bakes and broils with ample space for a wide array of foods. Place your order before 5 p.m. (for orders $45 and up) for next business day delivery.

Local shops that will save the day

Over the next couple days, be sure to swing by your neighborhood brick and mortar stores to find that perfect present for someone on your list. Shopping small is not only a great way to support your community, but it’s also a sure-fire way to find unique gifts that will stand out on Christmas morning.

Andieanderin Women’s Neckties ($33–$68 at Robert Leonard Salon and Day Spa, Belltown). Just right for the woman who inspires you, each of these 100% silk neckties out of Seattle is inspired by an influential woman. Belltown salon Robert Leonard carries the full line and is open Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Dec. 23).

Pike Brewing Company Pike Entire Wood-Aged Stout ($15 for a four-pack at Pike Brewing Company, downtown). Beer fans will love this limited-release local stout aged in Woodinville Whiskey bourbon barrels. Stop into the brewery, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, to pick up a four-pack of 12-ounce cans while you do other last-minute shopping at Pike Place Market.

Timothy De Clue Collection Seattle Diamond Decanter ($125–$180 at Timothy De Clue, downtown). Crafted from lead-free crystal made in Europe, this elegant gift is perfect for your classiest family member or a cocktail-loving friend. Pick up a small or large sized decanter at Seattle designer Timothy De Clue’s First Avenue shop, open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while you take in the bright lights of downtown.

Universal Standard Bianca Velvet Blazer ($210 at Universal Standard, Belltown). For the chic and stylish woman on your list, we have a unique gift idea: Make a surprise appointment for her to visit the popular brand’s Seattle showroom on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23. She can browse and try on luxe wardrobe pieces with a stylist, and all of her choices can be ordered on the spot and delivered with free two-day shipping. Opt for the inclusive brand’s gorgeous velvet blazer — available in black, gold and forest green — and her New Year’s outfit will be set.

The Great PNW Miller Crewneck Sweatshirt ($45 at Standard Goods, Capitol Hill). He can be warm and cozy while representing his region in this black crewneck sweatshirt with white “Upper Left, USA” print lettering. The Great PNW is a Washington-based brand, and you can find this and other great menswear at Seattle retailer Standard Goods (open regular hours through Christmas Eve)

Gift cards and subscriptions with personality

Gift cards and subscriptions often get a bad rap for being dispassionate and impersonal — but they don’t have to be! Giving someone an experience can actually be quite thoughtful, if you take a little time to ruminate on what your recipient likes or needs. Best of all? Experiences are great in a pinch. Just insert the certificate, or print out an email confirmation or image of the gift, and stick it in a festive card for opening Christmas morning.

Cratejoy Paletteful Packs Subscription Box (starting at $32.50 a month at cratejoy.com). Gift that talented person on your list a monthly stock of art supplies that lets them explore their creativity and imagination. There are three different box sizes to choose from, each with everything you need to complete a single project — plus different mediums, such as water colors or acrylics, to try each month.

Seattle Arts & Lectures 4-Part Flex Pass ($149–$239 at lectures.org). This pass is both edifying and flexible — a choose your own educational adventure, if you will. The pass allows your recipient four admissions to any SAL event (that’s not sold out), so they can have four different experiences, or one experience with three friends (hopefully you included).

Sushi Kashiba Gift Card (starting at $50 at sushikashiba.com). Treat a friend or loved one to an unforgettable dining experience at the lauded Seattle sushi restaurant run by famed chef Shiro Kashiba. They will take in exquisite surroundings while sampling delectable menu items or indulging in the omakase dinner at the sushi bar.

SIFF Membership ($40–$120 at siff.net). Thrill the cinephile on your gift list with a SIFF membership, which includes benefits such as discounts to regular and festival films, a popcorn punch card, and event invitations for them to nerd out on throughout the year. Bonus: If you buy or gift a membership between through Dec. 31, you’ll be entered to win two 2020 Full Series Passes for next year’s festival.

Banya 5 Gift Card (starting at $35 at banya5.com). We bet you know someone who’s had a rough 2019 and could use a day of pampering and self-care. After all, who wouldn’t want to step away from the world to rejuvenate in a relaxing steam room or salt-water pool session at this beloved South Lake Union spa? We recommend $50 to cover a regular entry.