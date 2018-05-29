Gift ideas for the high school and college grads in your life.

By
Cox Newspapers

Graduation is an accomplishment worth noting, but how do you do so with something more than a gift card?

Here are some ideas at a range of price points for the high school and college grads in your life.

Faber-Castell N’ice Pen ($15 at fabercastell.com). Graduates can write in style with this pen that features a chrome-plated barrel and bright plastic cap in a range of colors, including new metallic shades. A twist mechanism extends and retracts the refillable ink pen.

Effie’s Paper Make Your Own Magic Coffee Mug ($20 at effiespaper.com). Remind grads that magic lies within by giving this chic ceramic mug featuring the morning mantra written in metallic gold.

Bialetti Moka Express Stovetop Espresso Maker ($30–$60 at williams-sonoma.com). Getting up for work or class will be easier with this classic aluminum coffee maker that makes rich espresso in minutes. The eight-sided shape diffuses heat and enhances the aroma. Available in multiple sizes.

Atelier Paulin Customized Metal Wire Jewelry (starting at $95 at us.atelierpaulin.com). Commemorate the special moment with a personal message on hand-shaped precious metal wire. Cast a word, name or initials from argentium, 9K or 14K gold-filled wire. Bracelets, earcuffs, rings, hoops, cuff links and more are available.

Coyuchi Cloud Loom Robe ($148 at coyuchi.com). Inspired by the brand’s best-selling organic cotton towels, this unisex robe is perfect for graduates who will have roommates. It’s as plush and absorbent as a towel, but with a smoother, sleeker look.

Mark and Graham Phone Charging Bracelet ($149 at markandgraham.com). Grads on the go can blend technology and style with this lightweight bracelet that doubles as a charger for an iPhone. Available in two sizes and four finishes, the unisex bracelet can also be personalized with an engraved monogram.

Diptyque Baies Hourglass Diffuser ($150 at diptyqueparis.com). Stuffy dorm rooms and dank apartments are no match for this diffuser — a safer alternative to candles. The popular Baies fragrance leaves the room smelling of roses and black currant leaves.

Couch Bed (starting at $249 at couchbed.com). A comfortable seat that converts to a bed, this piece brings versatility to any size apartment or dorm. The memory-foam mattress comes in twin and queen sizes. When not in use as a bed, it folds into a comfy couch with removable, washable covers. CouchBed is CertiPUR-US certified and features safe, environmentally friendly materials.

Nedra Rhone