Plus, savings on top Brooks running shoes and another big Nordstrom sale.

Ikea 75th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrate the founding of the Swedish home-good company during a weekend-long event Aug. 18–19. There will be giveaways, free food and drinks, and crafts and activities for all ages. Find the full lineup of prizes and activities at ikea.com.

Brooks Launch 5: Save $20 on the popular running shoe from local company Brooks Running. Men’s and women’s versions, in a range of colors, are available for $80 at the Brooks Trailhead (Wallingford) and at brooksrunning.com.

Nordstrom Summer Sale: Save up to 40 percent on summer styles for men, women and kids, as well as home goods, at the sale that runs Aug. 31–Sept. 9 in stores and at nordstrom.com.