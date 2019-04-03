Not hitting the beach for spring break? How about a little home shopping for the new season instead?

Ikea Renton is hosting a Spring Break Event, April 8–12, with giveaways, special savings, interactive activities and make-and-take craft workshops for customers of all ages.

In-store activities, starting at 11 a.m. each day, include frame painting, watering can painting, cushion cover decorating, Easter egg decorating and masquerade mask decorating.

Special offers include the chance to win Ikea gift cards by scanning your Ikea Family card at the register or a kiosk, as well as special Ikea Family offers and free gifts during the event.

RSVP for workshops and activities at ikea.com.