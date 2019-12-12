What to get for the person who’s just not into amassing material goods?

Think small, sleek and functional when holiday shopping for minimalists this year. These five ideas hit the sweet spot — they’re all consumable, reusable or have a functional use beyond looking pretty (though they do that, too).

Forest and Waves Cabin Candle. This petite candle sculpture is a perfectly shaped A-frame cabin that conjures cozy winter memories and keep the home fires burning. Made in Vancouver, B.C., from paraffin and soy wax, it burns for up to 48 hours and smells like a crackling fire in the woods with hints of pine. $24 at Coastal (West Seattle) and makerhouse.com

Lund London The Skittle Bottle. Upgrade their water bottle to this sleek design that’s inspired by retro 10 pin bowling skittles and functions as a portable work of art. Made from recycled, high-grade stainless steel with a colorful ball-shaped lid, it keeps water cool for 24 hours, fits standard-sized ice cubes and will keep them hydrated in style. $35 at Nordstrom and lundlondon.com

Ethics Supply Co. Badass Peak Bagging Mount Rainier Soap. A perfect stocking stuffer for the outdoor enthusiast, this ethically sourced, hand-poured bar of soap recreates Mount Rainier’s majestic summit. The vegetable-based formula works up a rich later with activated charcoal, essential oils and a heady blend of western red cedar, wild mint and hemlock. $14.50 at ethicssupplyco.com

Tucker & Lark Design Solo Vase. A new concept grown in Woodinville, these minimalist bud vases showcase natural beauty in the simplest, chicest way possible. An innovative stainless steel support post anchors a flower’s stem, making it appear to be standing by itself. The natural marble stone base, available in white, gray or black, holds a small pool of water to allow the flower to sip gently as needed. $40 at solovase.com

I Love Handles Nunchucks. Make their business trips more fun with these travel bottles out of Portland that are cleverly designed to look like nunchucks. The two slender bottles have a connecting cord that slings over a shower handle, hook or bag for easy access, and the caps face downward to put the liquid in the palm of your hand. Label stickers included. $8 at ilovehandles.com