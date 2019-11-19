So fun to buy, so exciting on Christmas morning … so quickly forgotten. Kids can be fickle, so we looked for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts with lasting appeal beyond the latest fads. Well, except “Baby Shark.” No one can avoid “Baby Shark.”

Here are our picks for the top gifts for kids for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).

Educational Insights Artie 3000 The Coding Robot: This cute robot teaches kids to write the code that gets Artie to draw. Comes with drag-and-drop visual programming and leveled opportunities to develop coding skills. $70 at educationalinsights.com and amazon.com

Rad Gal Cloth Dolls: Artist, astronaut, zoologist and judge dolls, designed in Des Moines, come with handmade clothing and inspiring career choices. $70 at Channing Baby & Co (Tacoma) and shopradgal.com (L)

“Baby Bowie: A Book about Adjectives”: Raise smart, cool kids by introducing them to grammar via the magic of rock legends such as David Bowie and Kiss in this new board-book series. $9 at NW Art & Frame (West Seattle) and amazon.com

Tech Will Save Us Electro Guitar Kit: This kit lets kids build an electric guitar and amp from scratch, creating music and learning how electrical charges create sounds along the way. $35 at nordstrom.com and techwillsaveus.com

Pencil Nose by Fat Brain Toys: Players use their noses to sketch a prompt in this hilarious game kids can play with friends or family. $39 at amazon.com

Mattel Creatable World Dolls: These new, inclusive doll kits provide more than 100 looks and endless opportunities for customizable characters not confined by gender roles — swap long hair for short; add a skirt, pants or both — it’s up to them! $23–$30 at target.com and amazon.com

Five Ply Design Modern Mobile — The Ovals: Outfit their space with this eco-friendly, mid-century mobile designed in Seattle from recycled wood, reclaimed veneer and VOC-free paint. $60 at Five Ply Design Studio + MicroFactory (Sodo) and fiveplydesign.com (L)

Little Bipsy Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt: This stylish flannel shirt, designed in Edmonds for infant through 5T, is lined with soft jersey, has easy-roll snap-cuff sleeves and comes in Seahawks colors. $32 at Little Bipsy (downtown Edmonds), Channing Baby & Co (Tacoma), City Mouse (West Seattle) and littlebipsy.com (L)

Measured and Slow Hello Mount Rainier Baby Bodysuit: The mountain is always out on this Seattle-made onesie featuring Mount Rainier. $16 at amazon.com (L)

Fitbit Ace 2: This starter watch and activity tracker lets kids monitor their steps and sleep, with cute colors and graphics to keep them interested. Parental controls let adults monitor the account and approve connections. $70 at fitbit.com

Secret Decoder Ring:Designed by a dad who fondly remembered an original version from his youth, this cute stainless-steel ring for young cryptographers reveals a secret code with every turn. $17 at uncommongoods.com

“Luigi’s Mansion 3”: Luigi’s job is to clear ghosts from the floors of a haunted mansion in this charming and visually rich game that’s fun for all ages. Rated E, for Nintendo Switch. $50 at major retailers

Antsy Pants Unicorn Building Set: Kids can build their own unicorn that becomes an indoor/outdoor secret hideaway with this snap-and-click set. $50 at Target

Manzanita Kids Animal Seesaw Wood Balancing Game: This classic wood toy is handmade in Seattle from locally sourced, sustainable hardwood that’s hand-polished with organic jojoba oil and beeswax so it’s safe for all ages. A range of animals and wood is available. $31 at manzanitakids.com (L)

Yellow Owl Workshop DIY Pin & Flair Kit: Kids can color and bake awesome 18 custom pins with this kit that comes with everything they need. $15 at Fireworks Gallery, Paper Hammer (downtown), Island Books (Mercer Island) and buyolympia.com

Zing Toys Zax: This indoor axe-throwing game out of Portland lets kids get in on the trend safely, with a soft foam axe containing strong suction cups that will stick to a range of surfaces. $10–$13 at target.com and at amazon.com (L)

Itzy Ritzy Silicone Teether: These nontoxic, BPA-free, food-grade silicone teethers soothe gums in fun shapes like nerd glasses and a green latte cup. $9–$10 at Channing Baby & Co (Tacoma) and itzyritzy.com

Backyard Birding Card Game: Bring the whole flock together with this new educational card game created in Woodinville. Collect points by attracting the most birds with the right environment — and avoiding birds of prey. $17–$20 at The Seattle Audubon Nature Shop (Wedgwood) and Meeples (West Seattle) (L)

Razor Turbo A Scooter: The only electric scooter under $100 has speeds up to 10 mph, with a simple push-to-start activation and up to four hours of motorized ride time. $98 at walmart.com

City Mouse Muslin Button Dress: This classic organic-cotton dress, designed in West Seattle, is a natural beauty for holiday parties and family pictures. $32 at City Mouse (West Seattle) and citymousestudio.com (L)

“Taylor Swift In Her Own Words”: They’ll be inspired by the thought-provoking real-life quotes and public statements from the pop phenomenon, business titan and teen idol. $10 at amazon.com

“Dog Man: Fetch-22”: “Captain Underpants” author and Bainbridge Island resident Dav Pilkey returns with the latest in his silly saga about a police officer who is half-man, half-dog and his band of Supa Buddies. $13 at booksellers, available Dec. 10 (L)

Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppet: The song is in your head all the time; you might as well lean into it. “Baby Shark” plays as you move the puppet’s mouth, delighting youngsters and keeping the earworm going. In Baby (yellow), Mommy (pink) and Daddy (blue) versions. $15 at walmart.com

Lego Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control: Their imaginations will soar with this set that includes a 16-inch tall rocket with operating tower arms, monorail track, launch control tower, rover and six minifigs. $100 at major retailers and lego.com

Marleys Monsters Camping Mix Baby Bib: This cute, colorful bib has a 100% cotton, camping-themed print on the front and a soft polyester back to wipe Baby’s face clean after eating. $14 at marleysmonsters.com (L)

Handheld Oregon Trail Game: They can die of dysentery again and again with this handheld version of the classic 1980s game. $17 at target.com

Choose Your Own Adventure: War with the Evil Power Master by Z-Man Games: Travel to the edge of the galaxy to defeat the evil power master in this new edition of the Seattle-designed Choose Your Own Adventure cooperative game that brings the beloved book series to life. $25 at Meeples Games (West Seattle) and zmangames.com (L)

Barbie Career of the Year Judge Doll: Mattel chose a judge as its Career of the Year doll after learning that only 33% of sitting U.S. state judges are women. Judge Barbie is available with a variety of skin tones and hairstyles (and a lacy collar that looks like Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s). $13 at target.com and amazon.com

Plus-Plus Apollo 11 Playset Bundle: Mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing with this new set that includes three tubes with enough Plus-Plus pieces to construct a Saturn V Rocket, Astronaut and Lunar Lander, plus a Moon Baseplate to build on. $40 at Bartell Drugs, Magic Mouse Toys (Pioneer Square) and amazon.com

Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station: This set lets kids create an array of art creations, with both a spiral side that uses markers and Spiro gears to make patterns, and a spin side that uses bottled ink to create swirls and splotches. $20 at target.com and amazon.com

Products have been independently selected and reviewed by the writers.