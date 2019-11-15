Whether she needs a little more relaxation, some inspiration or just something fabulous to wear, there’s a great gift for the ladies in your life in our list. Here are our picks for the top gifts for women for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).

Moorea Seal 50 Lists Planner: This new undated 12-month planner, from Seattle boutique owner, author and designer Moorea Seal, balances tasks and intentions, making sure self-care is on her to-do list too. $30 at Moorea Seal (downtown), mooreaseal.com and anthropologie.com (L)

Veque Holiday Nail Set: This new holiday set includes 10 of the local polish company’s best-selling colors, all of which are high-shine, 9-free and vegan to help her shimmer throughout the season. $138 at veque.com (L)

Faris Vinea Knot Earrings: Handmade in Seattle, these sterling silver or bronze earrings are both simple and dramatic and elevate any outfit. $175–$280 at farisfaris.com

Brooks Cascadia Thermal Vest: Insulated for running, chic for grabbing brunch after, this locally designe, wind-resistant vest comes in sleek black with a rose-gold zipper or a deep purple with a matching zip. $110 at Brooks Trailhead (Wallingford) and brooksrunning.com (L)

Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag with Zipper in Mackinaw Red: Available for a limited time in brilliant red, this heirloom-quality, water-repellent tote with bridle leather handles makes for a standout carry-on or everyday bag. $225 at Filson (L)

Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection: No matter what color her thumb is, she will find success with this set of hearty plants. Includes a sansevieria, a ZZ plant and a green hoya in 4-inch pots. $65 at bloomscape.com

Bearaby Velvet Weighted Blanket: There’s no need to hide away this soothing weighted blanket. Its chunky knit and velvet finish are right on-trend so it can be used in bed or out on the living room couch. $249–$279 at westelm.com

Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream: Celebs use this new, luxurious CBD-infused cream to prevent high-heel pain on the red carpet, and now she can too. $70 at lordjones.com

PMD Clean Pro: This facial cleansing device uses heat therapy and 7,000 vibrations per minute to cleanse, lift, firm and tone the skin. $150 at Nordstrom and pmdbeauty.com

Good & Well Supply Company National Park Mineral Soaking Salts: She can soak her cares away with this set of four relaxing salt blends made in Seattle with epsom or sea salts and a blend of botanicals inspired by our national parks. $35 at goodandwellsupplyco.com (L)

The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit: This easy-to-use kit comes with with organic kombucha culture, all the necessary supplies and clear instructions to make a gallon of brew. $45 at thekombuchashop.com

“Enough: Notes from a Woman Who has Finally Found It,” by Shauna M. Ahern: The local author of “Gluten-Free Girl” is back, not with a new cookbook, but with fierce, funny essays about her effort to stop pretending and find real emotional growth and healing. $16 at booksellers (L)

Jordan Samuel Skin Granita Di Caffe Body Scrub: This luxurious coffee oil and shea butter sugar/salt scrub, made in Seattle by a former Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer, perks up the skin and senses. $34 at jordansamuelskin.com (L)

Petal & Clay Design Ceramic Fresh Flower Vase Necklace: These unique necklaces from a Portland-based ceramic jewelry artist feature a tiny vase dangling from a gold filled chain, so she can wear fresh flowers every day. $42 and up at Station 7 (Capitol Hill) and etsy.com/shop/PetalAndClayDesign

Mrs. Robinson’s Affair Labradorite Gemstone Earrings: Oval-shaped mercurial labradorite adds color and shine to these gold fill, wire-wrapped drop earrings handmade by a Seattle native. $42 at Sassafras (Belltown) (L)

Boejack Designs Geometric Convertible Crossbody Bag: A guitar-style strap adds on-trend style to this sleek, emerald, vegan-leather shoulder bag handcrafted in Seattle. $90 at Click! Design That Fits (West Seattle) and clickdesignthatfits.com (L)

Pendleton Women’s Geo Wool Moto Jacket: Heritage wool jacquard meets street-smart sophistication in a very Northwest take on the modern moto jacket. $336 at Pendleton (downtown) and pendleton-usa.com (L)

Rustek Inlaid Wood Phone Case: Precisely hand-inlaid natural wood keeps these phone covers out of Portland grounded in nature. Plus, a tree is planted with every order. $40 at rustek.co (L)

KFLY Black and Gold Bolero: She’ll be set for New Year’s Eve and events beyond with this Seattle-designed, sparkly, black and gold bolero with kimono sleeves. $65 at Sassafras (downtown) (L)

REI Co-op Nook Slippers: As cute as they are comfy, these new slippers have a wool-polyester upper, suede sidewalls, fleece lining and nonslip rubber outsoles for darting out to get the paper. Also available for men. (L)

Andieanderin One of a Kind Necktie: Wrap it around your handbag strap or add a bow to any blouse with this colorful silk necktie complete with whimsical tassels. All of the local company’s neckties are inspired by amazing women; this one honors artist and designer Iris Apfel. (L)

Everlane ReKnit Day Glove Flat: These breathable knit flats are chic and comfy — and they’re made from recycled plastic bottles. Available in three colors. $98 at Nordstrom

Pigeon Toe Zigazagah: Like the Spice Girls that inspired its name, this little Portland-made dish is bold and versatile. Use it to hold your fanciest bar of soap or a face sponge, or slip rings and earrings into its grooves. I’ll tell you what I want! (L)

Kiriko Zafu Meditation Pillow: This Portland-made cushion wraps Japanese fabric around a supportive millet filling to create a lovely place for her to practice mindfulness. $85 at kirikomade.com (L)

Bose Portable Home Speaker: She can take her music anywhere with this powerful new speaker with 360-degree sound, built-in voice control and a durable, water-resistant design. Available in black or white. $350 at bose.com