Two new Starbucks drinks blend coffee with an extra boost of protein.

Starbucks has launched two new coffee and protein blended drinks. The Protein Blended Cold Brew beverages are available in Almond and Cacao at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S. while supplies last.

The Almond option is a blend of Starbucks cold brew with almond milk, plant-based protein, almond butter, Banana Date Fruit Blend and ice. It has 270 calories and 12 grams of protein.

The Cacao drink blends cold brew with coconut milk, plant-based protein, cacao powder, Banana Date Fruit Blend and ice. It has 270 calories and 10 grams of plant-based protein.

Both cost $6 for a grande and are vegan.

The drinks can be customized with extra protein powder, extra coffee shots (or made decaf) or adjustments to amounts of any of the ingredients.