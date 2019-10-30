Popeyes announced Monday that it will reintroduce the chicken sandwich that, for a brief moment this summer, united America — mostly in a line of cars at the fast-food chain’s drive-through. Given its widespread appeal, the return of the sandwich was predictable. What was not was the sandwich’s comeback date: Nov. 3. That, in case you haven’t heard, is Sunday.

That’s the day that Chick-fil-A is closed, a tradition that can be traced back to the late founder S. Truett Cathy’s Southern Baptist faith.

If this sounds like a slap across the cheek of Chick-fil-A — a chain repeatedly called out for its support of anti-LGBTQ organizations, even after the company downplayed its conservative agenda — it is. It absolutely is. Popeyes’s short announcement video offers ample evidence.

If you haven’t been following the saga of Popeyes’s chicken sandwich, let’s briefly recap:

• In August, Popeyes unveiled its crispy chicken sandwich, available with pickles on a brioche bun, with either mayonnaise or a spicy Cajun sauce.

• Everyone in the food media swoons over the sandwich (and takes their jabs at Chick-fil-A’s politics).

• The chicken sandwich interloper ruffles the feathers of Chick-fil-A, the third-largest restaurant chain in the United States, which Tweeted:

“Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [love] for the original.”

• Popeyes responds on Twitter with a classic two-word Southern phrase, setting off the summer’s fried chicken sandwich war.

“. . . y’all good?”

• Popeyes sells so many sandwiches, so fast, that the chain burns through its entire inventory by late August. It hopes to bring the item back “as soon as possible.”

• At least one customer, who wouldn’t accept the bad news, pulls a gun at a Popeyes in Houston, apparently hoping the weapon would make a sandwich magically appear.

• The chain suggests customers could bring buns to Popeyes and build their own sandwich. The eye-rolling emoji gets a workout on social media.

• Two months after the crispy chicken sandwich goes AWOL, Popeyes announces its return via a statement that is two words long. It reads: “I’m back.”

The implication here is clear: The Popeyes chicken sandwich is as big as Michael Jordan in his Airness’s heyday.