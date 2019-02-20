Bring the luck of the Irish to your St. Patrick's Day fun-run.

Brooks’ motto is “Run happy,” but this year you can also “Run lucky.” The phrase can be found on the heel of the local company’s annual St. Patrick’s Day themed shoe, the Launch 6 Shamrock Shoe.

Inspired by symbols of good luck, the limited-edition running shoe ($100) will be available beginning Feb. 21 at the Brooks Trailhead in Wallingford and online at brooksrunning.com/stpatricksday. It features the company’s one-piece mesh upper in green, covered in four-leaf clovers and horseshoes. Gold and plaid accents add to the holiday spirit.

“We wanted to up the ante on this year’s shamrock shoe, so we incorporated new design elements that will inspire runners and provide an extra dose of good luck for their St. Patty’s Day Dashes, weekday runs, and anywhere else their shoes take them,” said Brice Newton, director of footwear merchandising. “The use of horseshoes is new this year, which we blend with four-leaf clovers and eye-catching uses of green and gold for a shoe that will deliver an energized, Run Happy experience this holiday and beyond.”

Brooks will also offer a Run Lucky Pacesetter Tee ($34), Run Lucky Pacesetter Sock ($17) and Run Lucky Sherpa Hat ($27).