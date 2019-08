Get two free tickets for museums around the country — including MOHAI, MoPOP, Wing Luke, National Nordic Museum, Bellevue Arts Museum, Tacoma Art Museum and more — from Smithsonian magazine for Museum Day, Sept. 21.

Visit smithsonianmag.com beginning today (Aug. 15) to download the passes, good for two general admission entries on Sept. 21. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address.