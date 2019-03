It's 3-14, which means it's Pi Day, which means there are pizza deals.

Celebrate π Day — you know, 3.14(etc) — at Pagliacci today, March 14.

Get two slices for $3.14 at at all locations except 85th, Juanita and Valley.

Or order an 11-inch pizza and get a second 11-inch pizza for $3.14. The whole-pie offer is good at all locations. Other coupons cannot be combined with the Pi Day special.