What was most noticeable at the men’s spring/summer 2020 collections shown in Paris and the Italian cities of Florence and Milan recently, is that designers and brands took a big stab at redefining menswear. And, for the record, anything goes. (After all, in this gender-fluid world, who makes the rules about who gets to wear a dress or the color pink or carry a handbag?)

The big takeaway — both on the runways and the reaction on social media — appeared to be that exploring one’s identity is the way to live in 2020. Check out the heavy mix of bold colors and prints at Valentino and Louis Vuitton; the gender-bending head-to-toe looks at Thom Browne, Loewe and others; and numerous labels’ takes on men’s suits, including Versace, Berluti and Emporio Armani, to name a few.

As you’ll see below, these seen-on-the-runway collections do manage to address a long-standing complaint about menswear being boring. (Yes, color matters!) And they also appear to explore the cultural shifts happening now globally as everyday people — not just celebrities — define themselves on their own terms, particularly when it comes to subjects such as sexuality and gender.

And with that, here are the six major men’s fashion trends that could end up reshaping your 2020 wardrobe — and you in the process.

GENDER-BENDING SHIFTS

Men’s looks from the spring/summer 2020 collections of Louis Vuitton, Comme des Garcon, Loewe and Thom Browne — along with plenty of other designers and brands — questioned what are traditionally considered masculine and feminine silhouettes and styles.

BOLD COLORS AND LOUD PRINTS

Color and prints screamed loudly in the men’s spring/summer 2020 collections by Versace, Valentino, Dries Van Noten and Palm Angels and others on the recent European runways.

LOOSE LEGS

The staying power of skinny might to be over. Consider some of next spring and summer’s likely offerings from Emporio Armani, Celine, Vetements and Arthur Avellano as proof.

DESIGNER BAGS AND CARRYING CASES

Based on the runways, it appears as if guys will flock to bolder designer bags or stylish carrying cases as status symbols next spring. Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, the Dior X Rimowa collaboration and Fendi offered a fresh selection for 2020.

STANDOUT SUITS

Suits with pizzazz, especially the double-breasted style, were played up in a big way on the recent European runways. Check out spring/summer 2020 selections from Emporio Armani, Versace, Berluti and Dries Van Noten.

PURELY PINK

Consider wearing pops of pink, which were also part of the new spring/summer 2020 offerings from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Dior Homme, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Ermenegildo Zegna.