Though we can’t change the weather, we can shed light on some items to help brighten your world until daylight saving time ends. From floor to ceiling, these cheerful lamps and fixtures are ready to perk up any room on a dark day.

Five Ply Design Turbine Pendant ($280 at Five Ply Design, International District, and fiveplydesign.com). Crafted to resemble jet engines, each of these sleek, locally made pendant lamps is made from eco-conscious materials such as teak and ebonized ash veneer.

Anthropologie Palm Frond Floor Lamp ($548 at anthropologie.com). Can’t make it to the beach? Bring the beach to you with a brushed brass and marble floor lamp that’s fashioned after a palm tree, adding a touch of warmth and whimsy to your home.

Himalayan Glow Natural Multi-Color LED Salt Lamp ($20 at direct.fredmeyer.com). Light up your life with a trendy Himalayan salt structure, available from Fred Meyer’s new online retail site. As the lamp warms up it not only provides a color-changing glow, it also releases negative ions (and positive vibes).

Amped & Co Coffee Neon Light ($75 at ampedandco.com). Grab a bright coffee light to go with your cup of joe. Made from handwrought glass that glows neon purple and white, this desk-sized light is sure to add a little buzz to your workday.

Arteriors Zanadoo Fixed Chandelier ($2,400 at Maison Luxe, Madison Valley, and maisonluxe.net). Add a burst of sunlight to your home every day with this eye-catching chandelier that can be hung horizontally or vertically. Available in antique brass or polished nickel.