Olympic Sculpture Park: The final Winter in the Park event takes place Saturday, Mach 17, with family yoga, crafts for kids, a guided nature walk, story time and a screening of “A Bug’s Life.” All events are free. Find details at bit.ly/2oR0ImF.

The Renewal Workshop at REI: Seattle company The Renewal Workshop will be selling its repaired and upcycled outdoors clothing at the Seattle REI store on Saturday, March 17. The men’s and women’s pieces are washed and renewed, and then sold at a discounted price. Find details at bit.ly/2I7gXUm.