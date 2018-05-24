Plus, free books for kids for doing their reading, and summer savings at Bartell.

State Parks Free Days: Access Washington State Parks without a Discover Pass on Saturday for National Trails Day and June 9–10 for National Get Outdoors Day and Fishing Day. Find out more at discoverpass.wa.gov.

Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Program: Kids can get a free book for participating in the annual program. Get a reading journal and find out more at barnesandnoble.com/summerreading.

REI: The Anniversary Sale continues through May 28, with savings on thousands of outdoor products. Plus, members can get 20 percent off one full-price item and 20 percent off an REI Outlet item (online only), and $20 off an Outdoor School class during the sale. Visit rei.com for more information.

Bartell Drugs: Get 30 percent off summer housewares and gardening tools and gloves at Bartell through June 2.